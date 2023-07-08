Jagan releases Rs 1117.21 cr towards crop insurance claims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday deposited Rs 1,117.21 crore as insurance claim pertaining to Kharif 2022, into the accounts of 10.2 lakh farmers.

At a function to celebrate YSR Rythu Dinotsavam on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Kalyandurg in the district here, he also inaugurated 52 Dr. YSR Agri Testing Labs developed with an expenditure of Rs 63.96 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that nowhere else was the compensation being paid to farmers on such a scale. While the previous Telugu Desam Party government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu paid only Rs 3,411 crore, the present YSR Congress Party government had so far paid Rs 7802 crore, he stated. “We have paid the insurance premiums on behalf of farmers without burdening them even a single paisa.

Every year, YSR Bharosa is given in three phases and during the past four years, 1.5 crore farmers were given Rs 30,985 crore. We are providing the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) services at the village level,” he pointed out.

Recalling that Chandrababu who never paid compensation even during drought to the farmers, was now shedding crocodile tears, he said the YSRCP government now was giving compensation for crop losses during a season even before the season ended, and also spent Rs 58,767 crore on purchase of paddy.

“We have also reached agreements to provide free power to farmers on a permanent basis. As many as 340 ambulances are provided for cattle and brought in Amul to ensure dairy farmers have steady income,” the Chief Minister said and asked the gathering whether they wanted a government promoting paddy and dairy or a rule of wolves and jackals, referring to the TDP misrule of the past.