Sajjala rules out early polls in Andhra Pradesh

Talking to reporters, Advisor to the AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said some media channels were creating furore in the name of mid term polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Talking to reporters, Advisor to the AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said some media channels were creating furore in the name of mid term polls

Tadepalli: There is no question of going for early elections in Andhra Pradesh, Advisor to the AP Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, he said some media channels were creating furore in the name of mid term polls.

“There is tremendous response to Jagananna welfare programmes and people want Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to continue at the helm. They are informing this to every MLA and Jagan is banking on a positive vote. Some people have launched a false campaign on mid term polls. Media channels supporting some political parties are doing this. Don’t confuse the people,” he stated.

Sajjala also opined that mid term poll rumour was part of Chandrababu’s game plan in a bid to discuss seat sharing with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. This was also plot of Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to rope in fence-sitters into joining their parties, he felt.