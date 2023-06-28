Andhra Pradesh: 20-year-old’s death causes stir, TDP demands justice

Police officials, however, said that deceased Shyam took the extreme step due to a failed love affair and that ruling party leaders are not behind the death.

By ANI Updated On - 04:04 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

East Godavari: Opposition parties have put the blame on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the demise of 20-year-old who allegedly died by suicide earlier this week in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the death of Shyam who is a native of East Godavari district’s Chintaluru village.

The TDP has blamed the YSRCP leaders for their involvement in Shyam’s death and has demanded thorough investigation.

Konaseema district‘s Superintendent of Police, P Sridhar said that a 20-year-old was found dead on the morning of June 25 at his house in Konaseema district.

The death is estimated to have occured between 9 pm on June 24 and 6 am on June 25. The local inspector went to the spot and investigated the case.

On primary investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide by hanging and a case has been registered under Section 174 of the IPC.

The police said that the man first cut his wrist with a blade, which was found in his pocket and later hung himself to death. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

The body was handed over to the parents and they have not objected to the investigation, police said.

The police have said that Shyam was involved in a love affair and he was weak in his studies, hence committed suicide.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served,” TDP leader Chandrababu tweeted.