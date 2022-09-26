Jagan, Sharmila acting as per BJP’s script: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jagga Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, YSR Telangana party founder, YS Sharmila, were acting as per the BJP’s script.

They both were functioning as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah’s terms. Their primary agenda was to split the vote share of Andhra Pradesh natives residing in Hyderabad for the benefit of BJP, he said while addressing the media here on Monday.

“They both have amassed a lot of wealth. To safeguard their assets, they are now acting as per BJP’s direction” Jagga Reddy alleged.

Taking serious objection to YS Sharmila’s comments on a few politicians, including those from the Congress party, Reddy said the YSR Telangana party founder was not working as per her father, late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s principles and ideologies.

“Have you ever heard YS Sharmila questioning BJP or the Central Government over the rising prices of essential commodities or unemployment?” he asked, also finding fault with the Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to rename the NTR Health University in Vijayawada after YS Rajashekhara Reddy.