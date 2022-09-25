Sharmila lashes out at Revanth Reddy, Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila lashed out at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy terming him an extortionist, blackmailer and an accused in the Cash for Vote scam.

Addressing a rally during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra in Sangareddy town on Sunday, the YSRTP president said Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed in the Cash for Vote case. It was in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao when Revanth Reddy would be put behind the bars, she said.

The YSRTP founder also criticised Congress Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy and said Jagga Reddy changed political parties for his own gain.