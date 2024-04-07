| Jagan Youth Members Take Out Padayatra Wishing Second Term For Ap Cm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 06:56 PM

Kothagudem: A large group of youths of Burgampahad mandal in the district have taken up a padayatra on Sunday wishing the second term for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As many as 150 youths, who happened to be followers of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, from Laxmipuram and Nagineniprolu Reddypalem villages in the mandal took out 15 km long padayatra from Nagineniprolu Reddypalem to Bhadrachalam.

After reaching Bhadrachalam the youths offered prayers at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam seeking victory of YSRCP in the upcoming Assembly elections in AP.

Speaking to the media the members of Jagan Youth, Sanikommu Shanker Reddy, Ramana Reddy, Prakash Reddy and others said Jaganmohan Reddy has to become Chief Minister for the second time for the continuation of the welfare initiatives introduced by the government.