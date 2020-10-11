Jaganmohan Reddy writes to CJI, alleges judge-Naidu nexus

AP CM alleged that some judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were overstepping the judicial limits in condemning the actions of the Andhra Pradesh government

Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde taking a serious objection to the way in which a judge of the Supreme Court and some justices of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were functioning.

In an eight-page letter to the CJI dated October 6 but released to the media organisations on Saturday, Jagan alleged that some judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court were overstepping the judicial limits in condemning the actions of the Andhra Pradesh government. He minced no words in alleging that the anti-government stand was being taken at the behest of Supreme Court judge NV Ramana and in favour of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

That the AP Chief Minister wrote a letter to the CJI was disclosed by Ajeya Kallam, Chief Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh, in a press conference in Vijayawada. The copies of the letter with its annexure were later circulated to all media organisations.

In his letter, Jagan referred to some land purchases, purportedly made by the family members of Justice Ramana, near the proposed Amaravati capital prior to the announcement of the capital location and listed out how the AP High Court had issued an order barring any press coverage of the case.

Jagan alleged that the Supreme Court judge “was influencing the sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few judges and highlighted the instances of how matters important to the TDP had been allocated to select judges…” Jagan said the annexures attached to the letter “clearly demonstrates the nexus of Justice NV Ramana, the TDP and a few judges of the High Court”. He urged the CJI to take steps to ensure that the State judiciary’s neutrality is maintained.

