Jagga Reddy’s aspiration of becoming Chief Minister of Telangana irks Congress leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 07:17 PM

File photo of Congress leader Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy: Congress leader and former Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy‘s announcement that he was aiming to become the Chief Minister of Telangana in the next 10 years created confusion among the cadre while making senior leaders furious.

Jagga Reddy, who had lost the assembly election to the BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar in 2023, made the statement during the Bonalu celebrations procession held in Sangareddy on Sunday. His announcement, known to be in the rival camp of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy within Congress, reportedly irked the Chief Minister and Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha.

Jagga Reddy and Damodara Rajanarasimha had also crossed swords over deciding Patancheru assembly candidate during the assembly elections. While the Congress cadre in the Sangareddy constituency was just expecting his availability, Jagga Reddy, who has not been visiting the constituency regularly, confined himself to making statements. Though he was defeated in the elections for always staying away from the constituency, the cadre says he had failed to mend his ways.

Despite Jagga Reddy getting a nominated post for his wife Nirmala Reddy, he failed to attend her oath-taking ceremony. From the very beginning of his political career, the senior Congress leader was known for making sensational comments to attract the attention of the public. However, these comments were not well received by the Congress cadre this time. “What do we expect from a leader after all, he needs to stay available to address our issues round the clock”, a loyal Congress worker opined. He lamented that it seems that it is never going to be a reality in Sangareddy if he continues to behave like this.