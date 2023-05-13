Jagtial bandh went off peacefully

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Jagtial: The bandh call given by Hindu organisations in protest against the suspension of Jagtial rural SI A Anil Kumar went off peacefully on Saturday. While owners of some shops closed their business establishments voluntarily, some of them operated as usual.

Vishva Hindu Parishad activists staged a dharna in front of Jagtial TSRTC bus depot early in the morning preventing buses from coming out of the depot. Residents of Jabithapur and Dharmaram staged rasta roko demanding the officials to revoke the suspension of SI.