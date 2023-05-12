Minutes after wedding, bride writes degree exam in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Bride Lasya writing exam in wedding clothes in Korutla

Jagtial: In an interesting incident, a bride wrote a degree exam within few minutes of her wedding ceremony.

The incident in Korutla town on Friday saw the bride reaching the examination centre in her wedding garb, that too with her proud groom accompanying her.

A resident of Allammaiahgutta area in Korutla town, Veernala Lasya alias Padmavathi was a BSc second year student in Ramakrishna Degree College in the town.

Lasya’s marriage was fixed with Raju from Nagulapalli near Shamshabad and the marriage was scheduled at 10 am on Friday.

However, she had to take a Chemistry exam which began at 12 noon. After completion of the marriage ceremony, Lasya along with her husband reached the examination centre in Kallur road and wrote the exam.

Based on Raju’s request, the college principal allocated a separate space for Lasya to write the exam.