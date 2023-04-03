Jagtial: Class 6 student approaches officials to solve school’s problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Sixth class student, Vishwank giving representation to district officials in prajavani in Jagtial on Monday.

Jagtial: In a rare incident, a Class 6 student of a government high school approached district officials requesting them to solve the problems prevailing in his school.

Vishwank, a student of the Old High School in Jagtial town, on Monday submitted a representation to officials during the Prajavani public grievance redressal programme, and said the school lacked proper bathrooms, drinking water and ceiling fans. He requested the district administration to take steps to solve problems.

Accepting the representation from the student, the district officials have assured him to solve the problems through the department concerned.