Jagtial: Woman makes suicide bid after chit fund owner refuses dues

A woman allegedly made an attempt to suicide after the owner of an unregistered private chit reportedly refused to pay her Rs 3.5 lakh even after she completed payment of the chit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

A woman allegedly made an attempt to suicide after the owner of an unregistered private chit reportedly refused to pay her Rs 3.5 lakh even after she completed payment of the chit

Jagtial: A woman allegedly made an attempt to die by suicide after the owner of an unregistered private chit business reportedly refused to pay her Rs 3.5 lakh even after she had completed payment of the chit.

A native of Ippapelli of Kathalapur mandal, A. Swapna joined a monthly chit with a woman who operated a private chit fund.

However, with the chit fund operator refusing to pay Rs 3.5 lakh even after the completion of the chit, Swapna staged a dharna in front of the chit fund owner’s house. With the woman continuing to refuse the money, she then allegedly consumed a pesticide. Local people shifted her to Korutla hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Also Read RTC conductor dies in road accident in Jagtial