Jagtial: Kidnapped two-year-old boy rescued by cops in Metpalli

Shiva, a resident of Dubbavada in Metpalli town, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening by an unidentified person. While Shiva and his older sister, Ammulu, were on their way to a grocery store, a man on a bike approached them. He gave Rs 20 to Ammulu, asking her to buy chocolates. As she went to the shop, the man fled with Shiva.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 02:45 PM

Shiva, a resident of Dubbavada in Metpalli town, was kidnapped on Tuesday evening by an unidentified person. While Shiva and his older sister, Ammulu, were on their way to a grocery store, a man on a bike approached them. He gave Rs 20 to Ammulu, asking her to buy chocolates. As she went to the shop, the man fled with Shiva.

Jagtial: Metpalli police rescued a two-year-old boy’s who was kidnapped and handed over the boy to parents.

A resident of Dubbavada locality in Metpalli town, the victim Shiva was kidnapped by an unknown person on Tuesday evening.

While Shiva along with his elder sister Ammulu was going to the grocery store, an unknown person on a bike stopped them and gave Rs 20 to the girl, asking her to purchase chocolates. As she went to the shop, he fled with the boy.

The parents approached the police after searching in the locality.

The police, who examined CCTV footage managed to track the boy near Ammakkapeta urban colony in the outskirts of Metpalli town. The boy was handed over to the parents. ,