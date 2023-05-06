Jagtial: Korutla stepwell restoration progressing fast

Korutla municipal authorities took up restoration of the stepwell and its precints at a cost of Rs.12 lakh

Jagtial: A 11th century stepwell is being restored in Korutla town. In order to develop the stepwell as tourist spot, municipal authorities have taken up restoration works.

Located in Kalwagadda area, the stepwell was built by the Polavasa rulers in the 11th century. As it lay neglected for several years, the ancient marvel had turned into a dumping yard with the local residents dumping garbage on its premises.

While the well filled with dirty water, the surroundings too turned quite murky with weeds growing and garbage piling up. The land located in the surroundings of the well was also occupied illegally with houses being constructed by the local people.

With the State government taking up the initiative to protect and preserve the region’s cultural heritage, Korutla municipal authorities took up restoration of the stepwell and its precints at a cost of Rs.12 lakh and handed over the beautification project to Pratistha, a Hyderabad-based team of architects and urbanists.

Besides cleaning the entire premises, iron fencing was arranged around the stepwell and a gate was fixed to prevent people from entering. Plans are also on the cards to develop a beautiful garden, install lighting and to put up a welcome arch to attract tourists.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday tweeted a video and pictures of the ongoing work and an impression of the proposed outcome, stating that the architectural marvel was being restored to its original glory. Pratistha, he said, was also involved in activating nearby public space and creating community space.

Korutla #StepWell, a 11th century marvel built by Polavasa rulers is now being restored to its original glory It’s being restored by Team Pratishtha* @pratiSThaHyd #Hyderabad including activating nearby public space & creating community space@KTRBRS@DrJagtial pic.twitter.com/P5yUP7E3lk — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) May 6, 2023