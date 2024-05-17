Youth murdered in Jagtial

Land dispute is said to be the reason for the murder.

17 May 2024

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old youth, Besta Srinivas was murdered by unknown persons in Gopulapur of Buggaram mandal later on Thursday night. Land dispute is said to be the reason for the murder. According to police, five miscreants who covered their faces with masks, attacked Srinivas as well as his brother Mahesh with iron rods and pipes.

While Srinivas died on the spot, Mahesh sustained severe injuries. Mahesh was shifted to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police rushed to the spot and began investigation by registering the case.