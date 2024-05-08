Postal Ballot deadline extended till May 10: Nizamabad Returning Officer

The deadline expired on Wednesday, May 8, but the EC extended the deadline for two more days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 06:39 PM

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Parliamentary Constituency Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu informed that the Election Commission had extended the deadline of postal ballot voting till May 10. The deadline expired on Wednesday, May 8, but the EC extended the deadline for two more days.

Meanwhile, 5548 people exercised their right to vote through postal ballot till Tuesday evening at the voter facilitation centers set up in the offices of Assistant Returning Officers in Bodhan, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Korutla and Jagtial assembly segments under Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. Of these, 4014 are voters of Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, while the rest are voters of other 16 parliamentary segments of the State.

Similarly, 1758 senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities in the Nizamabad Parliamentary segment have applied to exercise their vote from home as part of vote from home facility provided by the EC and of them 1696 voters casted their votes by Tuesday evening.