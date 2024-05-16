Korutla: Clinic owner gets one year imprisonment for illegal sale of medicines

Based on reliable information that medicines were being stored and sold without having a valid license, Drugs Control Administration officials had conducted raids on Sri Rama Clinic, Korutla, in April 2015.
Jagtial: Korutla Junior Civil Judge Court on Thursday sentenced a man, P Ram Mohan, to one year of imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 for selling medicines without the mandatory license.
Based on reliable information that medicines were being stored and sold without having a valid license, Drugs Control Administration officials had conducted raids on Sri Rama Clinic, Korutla, in April 2015.
Besides seizing a few allopathic medicines, a case was also registered against the clinic owner Ram Mohan.
After examining evidence, Korutla Junior Civil Judge cum Magistrate sentenced him to one year imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 for selling medicines by violating the norms of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.