Jagtial police seize 700 quintal of PDS rice

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:31 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Jagtial: Jagtial police on Friday conducted raids in a rice mill and seized 700 quintal of PDS rice stored illegally.

Based on reliable information, Jagtial police led by DSP Prakash conducted checking in Hanuman Rice Mill located in Raghuramulakota of Jagtial rural mandal and found 700 quintals of PDS rice stored illegally.

Besides taking rice mill owner Konda Laxman into custody, PDS rice, five DCM vans and four wheeler auto-rickshaw were seized by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP said that some of the people, who were purchasing PDS rice at a cheaper price from the public, were making money by selling rice at higher price in the market.

Informing that vigilance would be continued on illegal activities, he warned to take serious action against the people who were involved in illegal transportation of PDS rice and gutka.

Jagtial town CI Kishore, CCS Inspector Kiran Kumar, Jagtial rural SI Anil and civil supplies department officials participated in the checking.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .