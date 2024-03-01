Jagtial youth gets three government jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 08:03 PM

Jagtial: A youngster from Chepyal of Kodimial mandal, Nomula Ramana Reddy has secured three government jobs in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) recruitment.

He got selected for Junior Lecturer (English), Post Graduate Teacher (English) and School Librarian posts by scoring the highest marks in written examinations and teaching demonstration. Hailing from a small agriculture family, Ramana Reddy continued his studies in government educational institutions. He also prepared for various competitive examinations while working as a part time teacher in a private school in Karimnagar town.

Ramana Reddy, a graduate from Nalanda degree college in Jagtial, also pursued a librarian science course from Ambedkar Open University. He also qualified for the TS State Eligibility Test. Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramana Reddy expressed happiness for securing three government jobs at a time, said he would chose the junior lecturer post.