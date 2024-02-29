Watchman at Osmania University bags 3 govt jobs sans coaching!

Golle Praveen Kumar has been selected for Junior Lecturer in Commerce, PG Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Studies) posts

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 29 February 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: From night vigilance to a bright success, this 31-year-old has scripted an extraordinary tale of determination and perseverance.

Meet Golle Praveen Kumar, a night watchman at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Osmania University, who landed not just one or two, but three government jobs in just a span of 10 days!

Also Read Nalgonda youth lands three Telangana State government jobs

Praveen Kumar has been selected for the posts of Junior Lecturer (JL) in Commerce, Post-Graduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher (Social Studies) in BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Interestingly, Praveen achieved this remarkable feat all by himself without coaching. “For last five years, I have been working as a night watchman in the EMRC. During my work hours, I studied under the street lights and prepared for the competitive exams,” he says with a tinge of pride.

He prepared on his own relying on YouTube content. “I missed selection for DSC 2018 notification just by half-mark,” Praveen Kumar told Telangana Today.

Despite his parents’ occupations—father being a mason and mother being a beedi worker — Praveen from Mancherial district was determined to pursue higher education and set a goal of securing a better job.

He pursued MCom, B.Ed and MEd degrees at the OU campus and to cover his expenses, he worked as a watchman for five years. “Since my parents are daily wage labourers, I did not want to be a burden on them. I got into a job as a night watchman and did preparation for government jobs including Group-II, which I did not clear last time,” said Praveen, who is set to take up the JL job.

EMRC Director P Raghupathi, along with other staff members, congratulated and honoured Praveen on his remarkable achievement.