Jahnavi shines for Nizamabad at Women’s Inter-District Football Championship

Jahnavi shone with a hat-trick as Nizamabad thrashed Wanaparthy 5-0 in the 9th Women's State Sub Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Jahnavi shone with a hat-trick as Nizamabad thrashed Wanaparthy 5-0 in the 9th Women's State Sub Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship

Hyderabad: Jahnavi shone with a hat-trick as Nizamabad thrashed Wanaparthy 5-0 in the 9th Women’s State Sub Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship at Nizamabad District Police Ground on Monday.

For the hosts, Sai Sameeksha and Sahasra also chipped in with a goal each. In the other ties, Mahabubnagar beat Karimnagar 3-0 with the help of goals from Ruthvika, Sunitha and Hemalatha.

Nalgonda and Adilabad registered 2-1 and 2-0 victories against Medak and Rangareddy respectively.

Results: Mahaboobnagar 3 (Ruthvika 1, Sunitha 1, Hemalatha 1) bt Karimnagar 0, Adilabad 2 (Aarthi 1, Kavya 1) bt Rangareddy 1 (Lithika 1), Nizamabad 5 (Jahnavi 3, Sai Sameeksha 1, Sahasra 1) bt Wanaparthy 0, Nalgonda 2 (Nagasree 1, Aruna Jyoti 1) bt Medak 0.