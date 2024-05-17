Telangana to host Carrom nationals from May 23

The Carrom Association of Telangana will organise All India Inter-Institutional Carrom Championship from May 23 to 26, along with the Veteran Nationals for Men and Women on May 25 and 26.

Hyderabad: The Carrom Association of Telangana, under the aegis of the All India Carrom Federation, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee by hosting the All India Inter-Institutional Carrom Championship from May 23 to 26, along with the Veteran Nationals for Men and Women on May 25 and 26.

The competitions will take place at Navya Bharathi Global School in Nizamabad. The announcement was made at an event in Hyderabad on Friday.

Around 20 institutions affiliated with the All India Carrom Federation will participate, with nearly 100 participants competing in the veteran competition. This will be the first time Telangana State will host such a major carrom event, featuring top-ranked players from across the country.