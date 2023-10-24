Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Jailer Actor Vinayakan Arrested For Creating A Ruckus At Police Station

Kerala police arrested 'Jailer' actor Vinayakan for allegedly raising a ruckus at a police station here in an inebriated state

By PTI
Updated On - 11:46 PM, Tue - 24 October 23
Kochi: Kerala police on Tuesday arrested ‘Jailer’ actor Vinayakan for allegedly raising a ruckus at a police station here in an inebriated state.

The actor allegedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station in the evening, where he was summoned by the police after he allegedly created some issues at his apartment.

He was arrested for making trouble at the police station, a senior police officer said.

“He has been taken to a nearby hospital for the necessary medical examination,” the officer added.

