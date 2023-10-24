Lesbian woman ends life in Hyderabad after partner marries man

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:09 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over her partner getting married, a lesbian died by suicide by hanging in her room at Kindi basti in Medchal on Monday.

The victim was identified as Yasmina Sultana (18), a native of Assam and working in for a private firm near Medchal checkpost here. Police said Yasmina was in relation with another woman since eight months. However, the woman recently got married with a boy. Ever since, Sultana was reportedly upset.

On Monday night, she died by suicide by hanging from the wooden beam to the ceiling. She was found dead by her friend on Tuesday morning, who alerted the police and family members.

Yasmina’s elder sister lodged a police complaint, after which a case was booked and being investigated.