Jainoor incident: Adivasi women demand death penalty for accused

Members of Adivasi Mahila Sangham staged a dharna at Mavala mandal centre here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 05:41 PM

Members of Adivasi Mahila Sangham stage a dharna in Mavala mandal centre in Adilabad on Monday

Adilabad: Adivasi women organization Adivasi Mahila Sangham has demanded the death penalty for the accused in the attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman from Jainoor mandal by conducting trial of the case through a fast-track court.

Members of the organization staged a dharna at Mavala mandal centre here on Monday.

Godam Renuka, Adivasi Mahila Sangham district convenor, alleged that men from a particular community were indulging in sexual assaults against tribal women. She wanted capital punishment against the accused in the Jainoor incident with the trial to be held in 15-20 days.

The agitators further demanded the police to stop arrests of innocent tribals holding them responsible for the conflict and sought better quality medical services to the tribal woman and to extend support to her family.

Uyika Indra, co-convener of the organisation, Kumram Shantabai, Mavala mandal president, Madavi Anasuya, Mavala mandal general secretary were present.