Jaishankar meets Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to have a good conversation with my friend, Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira. There's always much to discuss about India and Brazil."

By ANI Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:59 AM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, on Friday.

Earlier on June 14, PM Modi held “delightful conversation” with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

While sharing a picture with three leaders on X, PM Modi wrote, “The interactions in Italy continue… Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed.”

On June 6, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections and wished him successful third term in promoting sustainable development, combating inequalities and strengthening cooperation between two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, “I wish the Indian Prime Minister, @narendramodi, a very successful third term in promoting sustainable development, combating inequalities and strengthening cooperation between our countries. Brazil and India are allies in confronting injustices in the international order and in the fight against hunger and poverty. May we meet at the G20 and IBSA Summits here in Brazil and continue working together.”

In response, PM Modi thanked Brazilian President for his wishes. He noted that the ties between two nations have greatly benefited from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leadership and wisdom over the years.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Thank you President @LulaOficial. India-Brazil ties have greatly benefited from your leadership and wisdom over the years. I look forward to our continued friendship and cooperation. Wish great success for Brazil’s G20 Presidency.”

Notably, India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at bilateral level and plurilateral fora like BRICS, BASIC, G20, G4, IBSA, International Solar Alliance, as well as in the larger multilateral bodies such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization, UNESCO, and WIPO. The two nations have been strategic partners since 2006.