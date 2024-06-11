Jaishankar takes charge as External Affairs Minister, says ‘Immense honour’

Underscores the Foreign Ministry's people-centric approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By ANI Published Date - 11 June 2024, 09:25 AM

BJP MP S Jaishankar takes charge as the External Affairs Minister, in New Delhi, Tuesday. — Photo: PTI

New Delhi: BJP leader S Jaishankar who steered India’s diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

“It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs,” the 69-year-old career diplomat turned politician said outside his office at South Block.

He added that PM Modi has given the ‘Bharat first’ foreign policy. Reflecting on the achievements of the previous term, he highlighted the Ministry’s exceptional performance, citing milestones such as delivering the G20 presidency and spearheading vital initiatives like Vaccine Maitri amidst the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Furthermore, Jaishankar underscored the Foreign Ministry’s people-centric approach under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We also were the centre of crucial operations like Operation Ganga and Operation Kaveri. In the last decade, this Ministry under the leadership of PM Modi has become a very people-centric Ministry. You can see that in terms of our improved passport services, community welfare fund support that we give to Indians abroad,” he said.

Jaishankar provided insights into India’s diplomatic roadmap for the next five years, emphasising stability, resolution of border issues with China, and addressing cross-border terrorism with Pakistan.

“In any country and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India,” Jaishankar said, highlighting India’s rare achievement of consecutive electoral victories, underscoring the nation’s robust democratic framework.

The External Affairs Minister further delineated the nuanced approach towards India’s relationships with Pakistan and China, acknowledging the distinct challenges each presents. “As far as Pakistan and China are concerned, the relations with those countries are different, and the problems there are also different,” he stated, recognising the multifaceted nature of bilateral ties.

Regarding India’s stance on China, Jaishankar reiterated that the priority remains to finding a solution to the longstanding border issues. “Our focus with regard to China will be on finding a solution for the border issues,” he affirmed, signaling India’s commitment to resolving territorial disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Jaishankar emphasised India’s determination to seek a resolution. “With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism,” he stated.