Jaiswal, Rohit fifties put India in commanding position

Spin maestro Kuldeep Yadav's sensational 5-72 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 4-51 orchestrated England's downfall as they were bowled out for 218 in 57.4 overs.

Hyderabad: India seized control on the opening day of the fifth Test against England in Dharamshala, thanks to stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Captain Rohit Sharma.

In reply, Jaiswal’s aggressive 57 and Rohit’s unbeaten 52 propelled India to 135/1 in 30 overs at stumps, trailing England by 83 runs. Jaiswal’s explosive batting set records, becoming the quickest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs and surpassing Virat Kohli’s series run record against England.

The day began with England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett facing a challenging spell from Bumrah and Siraj. Crawley fought hard for his 79, but Kuldeep’s mesmerizing spin triggered a dramatic collapse in the English batting order.

His mix of googlies and leg-breaks left England floundering, reminiscent of Nathan Lyon’s historic performance in Dharamshala. India’s reply saw Jaiswal showcasing his attacking prowess with three sixes off Shoaib Bashir, reaching his fifty and setting records in the process.

Rohit Sharma’s aggressive play further solidified India’s position, ending the day with a commanding lead. Shoaib Bashir claimed Jaiswal’s wicket, but not before the young batsman had left an indelible mark on the day’s play.