‘Jalagam’ hosts its third conference

The panel sessions held during the 3rd phase of the workshop, discuss emerging issues, learning from challenges and providing best practice and tailored solutions at grassroots level.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 05:44 PM

Hyderabad: S M Sehgal Foundation, in collaboration with DCB Bank and NIRDPR (National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj) as the knowledge partner, held the third conference of ‘Jalagam’, the Capacity Building and Experience Sharing workshop series in Hyderabad.

The workshop series aims at fostering collaboration and sharing experiences in the field of water resources management and bringing out best practices across regions in the States of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

