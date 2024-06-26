Telangana districts’ June 26th developments: Brief reports

Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 09:22 AM

Nagarkurnool: ACB traps SI taking bribe

Nagarkurnool: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths laid a trap and caught Veldanda SI Ravi Goud after he demanded Rs. 50,000 for releasing a accused in a case of theft of mining materials.

According to reports, the SI asked the accused to hand over the demanded amount through a mediator. However, the counsel of the accused approached the ACB, who laid a trap and caught the SI while he was receiving the bribe.

The ACB is also interrogating another person, Vikram, along with the SI in the case. The SI will be produced in the ACB court in Hyderabad.