Hyderabad: NIRDPR invites applications for IT Support Engineer post

The contract period is for 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on the institute's requirements and the candidate's performance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Centre for Information & Communication Technology (CICT) at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is seeking applications for the position of IT Support Engineer on a contractual basis in Hyderabad.

Duration:

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology (IT).

Age limit:

30 years.

No of posts:

1

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS applicants: Rs 300 + applicable taxes. No fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Application Deadline:

January 28, 2024.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

For more details and to apply, visit NIRDPR Career Portal.