Hyderabad: NIRDPR invites applications for IT Support Engineer post

The contract period is for 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on the institute's requirements and the candidate's performance.
Hyderabad: The Centre for Information & Communication Technology (CICT) at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is seeking applications for the position of IT Support Engineer on a contractual basis in Hyderabad.
Duration:
The contract period is for 12 months, with the possibility of extension based on the institute’s requirements and the candidate’s performance.
Qualifications:
Degree or Diploma in Information Technology (IT).
Age limit:
30 years.
No of posts:
1
Application Fee:
General/OBC/EWS applicants: Rs 300 + applicable taxes. No fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
Application Deadline:
January 28, 2024.
Salary:
Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 25,000.
For more details and to apply, visit NIRDPR Career Portal.