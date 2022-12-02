NIRDPR to conduct 18th Rural Technology & Crafts Mela in Hyderabad from December 17

Source: Twitter/@NIRDPR_India

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) is organizing the 18th Rural Technology & Crafts Mela, an exhibition-cum-sale of crafts and innovative products from rural India, in Hyderabad from December 17 to December 21, 2022.

Some of the products that will be available for display and sale during the specified dates at the Rural Technology Park, NIRDPR, Hyderabad, are handicrafts, processed food items, leather goods, toys, garments, handlooms, medicinal and aromatic products, decorative items, coir and jute products, wood crafts, brassware, solar energy-based applications/products, and other products.

Rural innovators, artisans, members of the Self Help Group (SHG), and entrepreneurs from across the country will take part in the event.

Traditional folk performances like dance and songs, including dramas, will be held on all five days of the event. The venue will also have a dedicated kid’s zone for children, with a special focus on creating awareness among children in rural art and craft.

Address: Rural Technology Park, NIRDPR, Hyderabad – 500030, Telangana

Duration: 17 – 21 December 2022 (5-day event)

Contact: +91 9848780155 / ciatsj@nirdpr.org.in