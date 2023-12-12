Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections In September 2024: Supreme Court Of India

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud acknowledged security concerns but emphasized that direct elections, a crucial aspect of India's representative democracy, should not be delayed until statehood is restored.

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to organize elections for the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud acknowledged security concerns but emphasized that direct elections, a crucial aspect of India’s representative democracy, should not be delayed until statehood is restored.