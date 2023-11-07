Jana Sena announces eight candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

The BJP as part of the poll alliance handed over the much sought Kukatpally seat, for which the Jana Sena Party decided to field M Prem Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party on Tuesday released its first list of eight candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP as part of the poll alliance handed over the much sought Kukatpally seat, for which the JSP decided to field M Prem Kumar. The BJP had been insisting on the Kukatpally seat along with the Serilingampally seat from the beginning. The Jana initially demanded 32 seats but the BJP agreed for eight.

The other leaders who secured seats included N Shankar Goud (Tandur), M Satish Reddy (Kodad), V Laxman Goud (Nagarkurnool), M Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), T Sampath Kumar (Wyra, ST) and M Uma Devi (Aswaraopet, ST).

