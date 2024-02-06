| Og Makers Confirm Release Date With Poster Featuring Pawan Kalyan In Stylish Look

The teaser release has already ignited frenzy among fans, who eagerly anticipate its theatrical release on September 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: Expectations are always sky-high among fans whenever a Pawan Kalyan movie is on the horizon, and the same fervour surrounds his upcoming flick titled ‘OG‘.

The official poster, unveiled by the makers on Tuesday, further confirms the release date, featuring the actor sporting sunglasses, leaning on a car, and holding a traditional glass tumbler (tea glass).

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are going gaga over his look and are flooding social media platforms with shares and comments.

Directed by Sujeeth, known for his work on ‘Saaho’, ‘OG’ boasts a stellar cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Following his last appearance in ‘Bro’, Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling his time between ‘OG’ and two other projects: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

Fans eagerly await more updates as the release date draws nearer.