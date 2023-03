Jana Sena leader joins BJP in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Vijayawada: Official spokesperson of Jana Sena Party, Akula Kiran, on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP.

This came as a surprise as both the parties are said to continue their electoral alliance in the state.

Kiran who attended a Ugadi function in the BJP party office here, joined the party in the presence of state BJP president Somu Veerraju.