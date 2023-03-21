Konda Vishweshwar Reddy admits BJP using central agencies to target Opposition

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy openly admitting that his party was using investigating agencies to fulfil its political agenda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: What the BRS and other political parties have been claiming about the Modi government’s vendetta politics and using central investigating agencies against them, is being proven true with State BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy openly admitting that his party was using investigating agencies to fulfil its political agenda.

Vishweshwar Reddy, in a video, admitted that the Modi government was using investigating agencies to target opposition party leaders.

Citing the example of Delhi liquor scam, he said that if there was a political need to put BRS MLC K Kavitha behind bars in the case, the Modi government would have already done it, but since it would be disadvantageous for the BJP as assembly elections were due in the State, she was not being arrested, he said.

He admitted that the government put pressure on the central agencies to target opposition party leaders.

Responding to the comments made by Vishweshwar Reddy, TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy said it had become clear that the Modi government was misusing central investigating agencies.

“CBI, ED and IT are parrots in the cage of BJP. It is clear from the words of Visveshwar Reddy,” he said, adding that an emergency-like situation was prevailing in the country.