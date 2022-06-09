Jangaon: Dayakar Rao lays foundation for construction of two roads with Rs 4 crore

Minister Dayakar Rao at Ramavaram village of Kodakandla mandal of Jangaon district on Thursday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid foundation for laying the road from Ramavaram to Tirumalagiri with one rupees crore, and from Ramavaram to Neelibanda thanda to Tirumalagiri with three crore rupees from the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) grants at Ramavaram village of Kodakandla village in the district on Thursday. He also inaugurated the Rythu Vedika, Vaikuntadhamam, CC roads and side drains besides inauguration of a rural stadium.

As a part of the 5th phase Palle Pragathi programme, he has visited the village. Speaking at a meeting in the village, he said that Telangana was the only State in the country which was providing the drinking water to each village under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme with Rs 46,000 crore. He also stressed on proper management of the waste/garbage at the village. “You (people) must segregate the waste into dry and wet so that the Gram Panchayat can also generate revenue through the waste,” he said.

Rao said that the Palle Prakruthivanam developed at the village was pleasant. “We will take measures to ensure irrigation water to the lands of Ramavaram 365 days a year. Once the value of one acre of land was just Rs 30,000, but now it has reached to Rs 50 lakhs,” he said. ZP chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy, DCCB Vice-Chairman Kunduru Venkateshwara Reddy, District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, Sapanch Mandula Sirisha and others attended the programme.

