Jangaon: Panchayat secretary in ACB net while taking bribe of Rs.20,000

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed the panchayat secretary of Kanchanapalli Gram panchayat, Pagide Shivaji for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs.20,000 in return for an official favour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 07:42 PM

Representational Image

Jangaon: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed the panchayat secretary of Kanchanapalli Gram panchayat while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 in return for an official favour.

According to a statement from the ACB, Pagide Shivaji demanded a bribe from the complainant, G Nageshwar Rao of Shanapalli village, to prepare and resubmit fuel and other expenses bills incurred by the complainant on behalf of the Kanchanapalli Gram Panchayat. The bills were earlier rejected by the SubTreasury Office, Ghanpur.

The complainant approached the ACB, who laid a trap and caught the panchayat secretary red-handed accepting the bribe. Shivaji was produced before the 3rd Additional Sessions Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Warangal. The case is under investigation.