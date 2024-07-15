Railway employee ends life over online betting debts in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:02 PM

Representational Image

Jangaon: A railway employee died, allegedly by suicide, near Raghunathapalli railway station in the district, reportedly after he lost money on online betting games on Monday.

According to reports, Devara Raju, who was working in the South Central Railway office in Jangaon, was addicted to online betting games and lost lakhs of rupees. He reportedly borrowed huge amounts from private financial companies and played online games and lost the money. As the companies started exerting pressure on him to repay the amount, he went into depression and ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

The railway police shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem. They have registered a case and investigation is on.