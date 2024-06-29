Traffic Marshals to ease jams in IT Corridor

By C. Romeo Published Date - 29 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: As a proactive measure to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance traffic management in the IT Corridor, the Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) plan to introduce the concept of ‘Traffic Marshals’.

The Traffic Marshals are mostly employees from IT firms in Cyberabad, who have volunteered to assist the traffic police in regulating vehicular movement and help prevent prevailing jams and congestions.

Senior police officials said 100 Traffic Marshals are currently being trained by the traffic police and their services will soon be put to use. The SCSC has provided 50 Traffic Marshals, Raheja Mind Space has contributed an additional 30 and the Phoenix Group has committed 20, bringing the total to 100.

“These trained personnel will assist in regulating traffic flow and ensuring smoother movement within the IT campuses. Already, some of them are being trained and will start to assist traffic cops soon after a formal launch in about a week,” said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad.

Earlier, the SCSC, in collaboration with NASSCOM and Cyberabad Traffic Police, held a cluster meeting with IT companies, which focused on discussing effective strategies to reduce traffic congestion in these bustling corridors.

During the meeting, the members outlined initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow in the IT hub and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and corporate entities to address the growing traffic challenges.

“The collaborative efforts of the Cyberabad Traffic Police, SCSC and IT companies aim to create a more efficient and sustainable traffic system in the IT Corridor. By implementing these strategies, the goal is to enhance the overall commuting experience for employees and residents,” said a member from the SCSC.