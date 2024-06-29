Revanth’s KCR phobia continues: Kakatiya Textile Park becomes Warangal Textile Park

The textile name change however, revealed another of the Chief Minister's fears - of seeing the name or symbol of the Kakatiya dynasty anywhere.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 10:53 PM

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indira Mana Shakti Canteens in Warangal district.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appears to get jittery every time he sees something initiated by his predecessor and Telangana’s first Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. Name changing is one balm he applies, with Saturday seeing two of those. While KCR’s flagship Telanganaku Haritha Haram became Vanamahotsavam, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, another of the BRS president’s pet projects, became Warangal Textile Park on Saturday.

The textile name change however, revealed another of the Chief Minister’s fears – of seeing the name or symbol of the Kakatiya dynasty anywhere. Soon after assuming power, one of the first moves Revanth Reddy attempted was to edit the State emblem and remove the Kakatiya Thoranam (arch) from the emblem. With the public and the BRS too launching a fierce protest against that move, he appeared to have shelved the move for the time being.

However, on Saturday, the Chief Minister’s official social media handles revealed that he was completely against the mention of the word Kakatiya anywhere, with posts and even the official tour schedule for the Chief Minister, mentioning the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the foundation stone of which was laid by Chandrashekhar Rao in 2017, as the Warangal Textile Park.

Earlier, with the BRS protesting against the name change of the textile park, several BRS leaders who kept demanding the Chief Minister to desist from renaming the textile park, were placed under house arrest.