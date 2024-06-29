Long-awaited aspiration: Center issues guidelines for Secunderabad Cantonment-GHMC merger

The Defence Estates Organisation has issued broad guidelines principles for excision of the civil areas of different cantonments, including Secunderabad Cantonment, and their merger with the adjoining State municipalities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 11:18 PM

Hyderabad: The long awaited aspiration of the Secunderabad Cantonment residents appears set to be fulfilled with the Union government issuing guidelines for the merger of the civil areas under the cantonment board into the GHMC.

The efforts initiated by the previous BRS government and the consistent efforts of the then MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao in the issue have finally reached a culmination with the issue of guidelines.

The Defence Estates Organisation has issued broad guidelines principles for excision of the civil areas of different cantonments, including Secunderabad Cantonment, and their merger with the adjoining State municipalities.

As per the guidelines, the proprietary rights over all assets meant for providing civic amenities and municipal services in the excised areas would be transferred to the State government / State municipalities free of cost.

Also, the assets and liabilities of the Cantonment Boards would be transferred to the State municipality.

It was also clarified that the territorial jurisdiction of State municipality is proposed to be extended to entire civil areas of the cantonments leaving out the military station. The union government will retain wherever it owns the title of rights over the land.

Accordingly, the GHMC would extend to the residential areas of the cantonment except the military station.

While dividing these areas, the Center has made it clear that security of the armed forces should be given top priority. In accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Centre, the State Government officials and Cantonment Board officials have been directed to clear the doubts and take further action.