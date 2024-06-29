‘The Kidz District’ in Hyderabad redefines indoor play concept

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 29 June 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Bridging the gap between nature’s teachings and urban limitations, ‘The Kidz District’ in Hyderabad redefines indoor play with a thoughtfully curated environment.

This nature-inspired indoor playground not only encourages creativity but also promotes holistic development in children.

This innovative space in Nanakramguda is the brainchild of Bindu and the playground aims to recreate the liberating experience of outdoor play within the safety of an indoor environment.

Having spent 14 years in Sydney, Bindu, who returned to India around 2022, drew inspiration from the city’s public parks during the Covid-19 lockdowns. “We used to take our children to the parks every evening in Sydney because they were the only open spaces during lockdowns,” she recalls.

However, dissatisfied with the maintenance of public parks in India, she conceived the idea of bringing the outdoor park atmosphere indoors. Unlike conventional indoor play areas that can overwhelm with bright colours and a multitude of elements, the Kidz District is designed with subtlety and space.

“Indoor play areas here are often cluttered and overstimulating. I wanted to create an open, natural environment where children can run, explore, and engage in free play,” she explains.

The playground features elements made from natural wood and metal, including tunnels that mimic burrows, creating cosy nooks for kids. There’s also a designated “office space” for parents needing to work while their children play.

A standout feature of the playground is its zip line, which offers children an exhilarating ride, choosing to slide down or take the stairs at the end. Additionally, the playground includes a ball pit with wooden pyramid structures, a trampoline, and various other engaging elements.

Operating on an hourly pay basis, with a maximum playtime of three hours per child, the playground can accommodate up to 60 children per hour. It also organises birthday parties, where food is catered from a café located downstairs. One can visit their Instagram handle @thekidzdistricthyd.