Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew to star in ‘Ulajh’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will be seen sharing screen space in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh'.

By ANI Published Date - 11:33 AM, Wed - 10 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew will be seen sharing screen space in a new thriller titled ‘Ulajh’.

‘Ulajh’ is set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Sudhanshu Saria has come on board to helm the film.

The project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi said, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria also shared a few details about the film. He said, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.” Presented by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ will go on floors by the end of May.