Janta Ka Mood ‘Telangana 2023 Election Survey’ to be released on Wednesday

According to a press release, the Election survey is the result of meticulous data collection and in-depth analysis, providing invaluable insights into the forthcoming State elections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Janta Ka Mood (JKM), a leading Indian political consultancy firm, will release its ‘Telangana 2023 Election Survey’ in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the survey is the result of meticulous data collection and in-depth analysis, providing invaluable insights into the forthcoming State elections in Telangana.

The event will feature a comprehensive presentation of the survey findings, with a focus on key topics, including projected vote and seat shares, demographic insights, historical data trends, and an analysis of the political landscape in Telangana.

Janta Ka Mood’s experts will discuss the implications of the survey’s results, revealing opportunities and challenges that political stakeholders, leaders, and candidates must be cognizant of as they prepare for the 2023 and 2024 elections, the release added.

JKM has a track record of successful survey and ground research, opinion and exit polls and more with many landmark election cycles including the 2015 Delhi and Bihar elections, 2016 Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections and the 2017 Punjab elections.

Also Read SAS Group survey: Mood of Telangana with BRS