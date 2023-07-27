Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi arrives in Delhi on two-day visit

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.
A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today.
Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/Y9Lb3oVvbe
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 27, 2023
“A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
“Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda,” he said.
It is Hayashi’s second visit to India in the last five months.