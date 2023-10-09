Jasmine Bhasin Acknowledges Showbiz Stress on World Mental Health Day

By IANS Updated On - 02:18 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Mumbai: On World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10, actress Jasmine Bhasin explains what mental health means to her.

The actress said: “To me, mental health represents a state of emotional and psychological well-being where I can cope with life’s challenges, experience a sense of inner peace, and maintain a positive outlook on my overall mental and emotional state.”

She added: “It’s common for individuals to prioritise their physical health through exercise and diet, but they often neglect their mental health. Mental well-being is equally important and should be given the same attention as physical health since they are interconnected.”

Jasmine opines that good mental health is nurtured through practices such as self-care, seeking support when needed, practising mindfulness, maintaining healthy relationships, and cultivating a positive attitude.

“It’s a combination of emotional, social, and psychological well-being,” the actress said.

Asked if she thinks people from the entertainment industry are generally targeted when it comes to depression and anxiety.

Jasmine replied: “Yes, individuals in the entertainment industry often face greater scrutiny and public pressure, making them more susceptible to depression and anxiety. The constant public attention and performance demands can take a toll on their mental health.”

“I feel the entertainment industry can be exceptionally stressful due to factors like long working hours, unpredictable schedules, and intense competition. These factors can lead to higher stress levels compared to many other professions,” she said.

So, what do you do on days when you feel low?

The actress shared: “On days when I feel low, I make an effort to practice self-compassion. I remind myself that it’s okay to have bad days and allow myself to rest. Engaging in activities that bring me joy, talking to a supportive friend, or practicing mindfulness exercises also help lift my spirits.”

Jasmine said: “Happiness, for me, stems from appreciating the small joys in life, spending quality time with my family and pets, pursuing my passions, and being grateful for what I have. Additionally, the belief in the goodness of people and the universe contributes significantly to my happiness.”