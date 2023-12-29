Jason Statham’s action thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ set to hit theatres on Jan 19

From the captivating trailer to the powerful storyline, ‘The Beekeeper’ has ignited waves of excitement and anticipation globally, sparking discussions within and beyond the film industry.

Hyderabad: PVR INOX Pictures announces the much-awaited release of Jason Statham’s action blockbuster ‘The Beekeeper’ in India, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Directed by David Ayer and masterfully penned by Kurt Wimmer, this gripping thriller scheduled for its release on January 19, features Jason in the lead role as Adam Clay. Known for his iconic intensity showcased in blockbuster hits like ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’ and ‘The Meg’, this film promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

‘The Beekeeper’ follows the story of Adam Clay, a former member of the covert group ‘The Beekeepers’. After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam. In a quest for justice, he uncovers a dangerous organisation exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Battling FBI agents, contemporary tricksters, and even his successor in The Beekeepers, Adam’s mission transforms into a formidable fight against corruption that poses a threat to all. The movie promises an uncomplicated yet gripping adventure, brimming with action and suspense that will keep the viewers hooked onto their seats.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures Ltd., said, “We at PVR INOX Pictures are equally delighted and excited to announce the Indian premiere of ‘The Beekeeper’, featuring the widely acclaimed Jason Statham. Directed by the esteemed creator of ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Fury’, ‘The Beekeeper’ guarantees a swift and amazing viewing experience for fans.”

