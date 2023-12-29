‘Salaar’ mania: Prabhas-starer film crosses Rs 500 cr world wide

According to the makers, the movie has crossed the 500 crore mark worldwide since its global release on December 22.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, starring Prabhas, has achieved another milestone.

The film continues its successful run in theatres. For those who haven’t had the chance to catch the movie on the big screen yet, there’s good news: ticket prices have been reduced starting from Friday.

Previously, to watch ‘Salaar’ in multiplexes, viewers had to pay Rs 410 (excluding taxes), but now they can enjoy it for Rs 295 (excluding taxes).